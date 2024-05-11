NSCDC arrests man for defiling four-year-old girl in Ekiti

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 27-year-old man, Ojo Afolabi, for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl in Ekiti State.

The suspect was arrested after the girl’s mother filed a formal complaint at the NSCDC office in Ado-Ekiti.

The agency’s spokesman in the state, Mr. Tolu Afolabi, told journalists on Saturday a medical report had confirmed that the victim’s hymen had been broken.

The four-year-old victim while narrating the incident alleged that the suspect removed her underwear and had carnal knowledge of her sometime in late April 2024.

However, the suspect denied the allegation, saying he was indicted unjustly.

