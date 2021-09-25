NSCDC arrests man who allegedly killed brother for rituals in Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the arrest of a man named lsmail Saliu, 25, for reportedly conspired with an herbalist to kill his brother for ritual purposes.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the NSCDC Command Spokesman in Kwara, Mr Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin.

Afolabi, who narrated the sequences of events, noted that Saliu conspired with two others, in the grisly murder of his 14-year-old younger brother, Azeez Saliu, with the intention of using him for money rituals.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the incident occurred on September 13 in Kosubosu, Baruten Local Government Area (LGA), of Kwara.

Afolabi said, “On Sept. 13, operatives of the NSCDC in Kosubosu Divisional Office, got a distress call from a neighbourhood about suspicious movement of certain individuals in the area.

“Some officers from the divisional office, with operatives of the Anti-Vandal patrol team in the area, swung into action and subsequently arrested a herbalist Ahmed Nkwe 44, lsmail Saliu 25 and Saliu Ahmed 30.”

The victim was lured into a farm where he was allegedly murdered by the suspects as spearheaded by his own brother, lsmail Saliu.

He said that the suspect and his accomplices, were later arrested by operatives of the NSCDC on their way back from the farm.

The NSCDC stated that the prime suspect and brother to the deceased, confessed to the crime.

He noted that suspects would be handed over to the police, for further investigations and prosecution.

