Metro
NSCDC arrests man who swindled 19 job applicants of millions of naira in Ondo
The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 44-year-old man, lge Ayodele, who allegedly swindled desperate job seekers of millions of naira in Akure, the Ondo State capital.
Parading the suspect in Akure, the state commander of the NSCDC, Hammed Abodunrin, said the suspect had allegedly duped 19 victims.
Abodunrin said: “The counter-terrorist unit of the Command arrested the suspect in Okuta Elerinla, in Akure metropolis due to series of complaints by the swindled victims.”
The suspect, in an interview with journalists, confessed that he has a network of connections of job offers with the aid of a top government functionary.
Read also: NSCDC arrests herdsman for attacking farmer with machete in Kwara
He also confessed to have collected about N2 million from his victims, adding that he collected N1.3 million from his victims for job slots in NDLEA, Civil Defence and Federal lecturing jobs after collecting their credentials.
He also disclosed that the money collected was transferred to one Mr Adu to get the fake jobs for the unsuspecting victims
According to Abodunrin, every effort to resolve the matter amicably between the suspect and the victims proved abortive as the suspect repeatedly threatened the victims.
“At the expiration of our Investigation, the suspect will be charged to court for the violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code Act 2006 and other extant laws”, he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...