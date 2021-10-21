NSCDC arrests man who swindled 19 job applicants of millions of naira in Ondo

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 44-year-old man, lge Ayodele, who allegedly swindled desperate job seekers of millions of naira in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Parading the suspect in Akure, the state commander of the NSCDC, Hammed Abodunrin, said the suspect had allegedly duped 19 victims.

Abodunrin said: “The counter-terrorist unit of the Command arrested the suspect in Okuta Elerinla, in Akure metropolis due to series of complaints by the swindled victims.”

The suspect, in an interview with journalists, confessed that he has a network of connections of job offers with the aid of a top government functionary.

He also confessed to have collected about N2 million from his victims, adding that he collected N1.3 million from his victims for job slots in NDLEA, Civil Defence and Federal lecturing jobs after collecting their credentials.

He also disclosed that the money collected was transferred to one Mr Adu to get the fake jobs for the unsuspecting victims

According to Abodunrin, every effort to resolve the matter amicably between the suspect and the victims proved abortive as the suspect repeatedly threatened the victims.

“At the expiration of our Investigation, the suspect will be charged to court for the violation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code Act 2006 and other extant laws”, he said.

