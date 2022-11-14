Metro
NSCDC arrests members of fake dollars syndicate, recovers counterfeit $15,400 notes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two members of a fake dollars syndicate in Karu in Nasarawa State and recovered fake $15,400 notes.
The NSCDC’s Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) in Karu local government area of the state.
Odumosu added that the suspects were arrested after credible intelligence on the operations of illegal bureau de change operators in the state.
He listed the suspects as Ya’u Muhammed (65) and Lamido Usman (29).
The spokesman said: “Two members of the syndicate arrested were found in possession of a total of fake $15,400
Read also:NSCDC confirms abduction of senior officer’s wife in Nasarawa
“Other items recovered from the suspects include one First Bank ATM card, one screwdriver, and an original $100 dollar note.”
“Intelligence reports showed that the syndicate had operated for 10 years under a bridge beside Heart Plaza in the Mararaba area of Karu, before the arrest by operatives of the NSCDC.
“The report also revealed that many Nigerians had been swindled and defrauded of millions of Naira under the guise of black market operations.
“In exchanging Naira to United States Dollars, they have issued fake dollar notes to unsuspecting victims.”
