NSCDC arrests six Naira traders in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested six persons who specialised in the illicit trading of Naira notes for profit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Michael Ogar, paraded the Naira traders before journalists on Friday in Port Harcourt.

He said the suspects were arrested in a joint operation involving NSCDC, the Department of State Security (DSS), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The commandant said: “The suspects, five females, and one male, aged between 20 years and 58 years were picked up from their tents around Garrison and Mile One Park in Port Harcourt.

“The sting operation carried out by NSCDC, DSS and CBN is aimed at forestalling illicit sales of the nation’s currency notes, the naira.

“A total sum of N1.779 million in various denominations were recovered from the suspects – with investigation partly focusing on the source of the mint notes.”



Ogar said the hawking of Naira notes as well as writing, squeezing, and spraying of money at both social and corporate ceremonies were unlawful and punishable by law.

“This practice contravenes Sections 20 and 21 of the CBN Act 2007 that prescribes punishment for any person or group of persons who buy, sell and trade the Naira currency.

“We will continue the clampdown of perpetrators of this offence which attracts a minimum of six months jail time or a fine of not less than N50,000 or both.

“It is a crime for people to go to the banks; collect mints, and then come out and sell those mints to Nigerians,” the NSCDC commandant added.

