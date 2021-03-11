NSCDC arrests six suspected vandals, three rapists in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested six suspected rail track vandals in Kaduna State.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Nuradeen Abdullahi, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday in Kaduna, said the suspects were arrested last month.

He added that NSCDC operatives also arrested three suspected rapists during the period.

According to Abdullahi, two suspects were arrested on February 14 with 182 railway slippers in Kachia local government area of the state while four others were arrested with 80 slippers in Kafachan on February 17.

He said two J5 buses which they used in conveying the items were recovered from the suspects.

The commandant said: “All the cases are under investigation and will be charged to court for prosecution after full investigation.

“We (NSCDC) shall reciprocate government’s gesture by going all out to root out criminal elements from the society.

“And ensure effective protection of critical national assets and infrastructure to enhance socio-economic development.”

