Metro
NSCDC arrests suspected burglar of Kano mosque
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 22-year-old man, Zahradeen Mukhtar, for allegedly stealing window burglary shields in a mosque in Kano State.
The Corps Public Relations Officer, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.
He said the suspect was arrested with arrays of sliding window burglary shields belonging to Dawakin Tofa central Mosque.
Idris-Abdullahi said: “The suspects concealed the stolen items in a large sack and were being conveyed to the market when operatives of NSCDC intercepted and apprehended him.
“The suspect had confessed to committing the crime and will be charged to court at the end of investigation.”
