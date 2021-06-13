NSCDC arrests three cattle rustlers, recovers six cows in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested six cattle rustlers in Gwanara, Baruten local government area of Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the suspects were arrested by the command’s Agro Rangers unit on June 9.

He added that the NSCDC operatives recovered six cows allegedly stolen on May 25 from the camp of a Fulani herdsman, Alhaji Megida in the area.

He listed the suspects as Issa Faruq, Woru Sebo, and Jobo Gurukonaa.

The statement read: “A theft of six cows, five male and one female was reported by Alhaji Megida at Gwanara and the Agro Rangers, a special unit set up within the NSCDC to primarily protect investments in the agricultural sector and farmers-herders clashes across the country was assigned to follow up the complaint.

“Investigation and findings of the Division revealed that Issa Faruq, Woru Sika Sebo and Jobo Gorokunaa stole the six cows and claimed to have sold them in between Chinchinku Village under Gwanara District and Paraku in the Republic of Benin.

“The suspect confessed they robbed an unknown victim of a Bajaj Motorcycle on 18th May 2021 along Borobiye road, under Gwanara District.

“Consequently, in course of the robbery act, Jobo Gorokunaa confessed that he shoots into the air with his local Dane gun when carrying out the robbery operation.

“The stolen motorcycle was later recovered from Paraku in the Republic of Benin after a confession by one of the suspects.”

