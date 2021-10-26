NSCDC arrests three suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara State.

The NSCDC Spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin, said the prime suspect, Charles Gabriel, specialised in withdrawing money from his victims’ bank accounts after stealing their phones.

He said the 37-year-old suspect, also known as Pastor, was picked up by a team of NSCDC detectives at his hideout along Offa road in the state capital.

The two other suspects were – Alfred Adegoke (34) and Yusuf Salman (30).

Afolabi said: “On October 26, our Intelligence and Investigations Department received a missing phone complaint from one Buraimoh Sunmonu Adebayo, 57, of No 207, Lagos Road, Sawmill Area, Ilorin.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests man who swindled 19 job applicants of millions of naira in Ondo

“The complainant said he lost his phone when he boarded a tricycle from Ilorin Grammar School to Taiwo Road.

“Adebayo realised that his phone was missing when he got to his destination and a few hours later, a sum of N500,000 was withdrawn from his account.

“The money was from both his personal account and that of a company where he is one of the signatories.”

The spokesman said the agency’s tactical team swung into action and traced the suspect to his hideout.

He added: “The suspect and his accomplices were arrested and in his confessional statement, admitted to being a notorious internet fraudster. He confessed that he stole the complainant’s phone.

“The suspect told the NSCDC team that he had only withdrawn N400,000 from the complainant’s two bank accounts and not N500,000 as being claimed by the complainant.

“Other accomplices picked up at the hideout were Alfred Adegoke (34) and Yusuf Salman (30). At least 13 mobile phones and some substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now