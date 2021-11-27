NSCDC arrests two men for alleged theft, vandalism in Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspects for alleged theft and vandalism of electricity transformer in Katsina State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Muhammad Tukur-Abdara, disclosed this to journalists while parading the two suspects in Katsina.

He said the first suspect, Mustapha Lawal, 35, was arrested for breaking into the cashier’s office of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) in Katsina.

The spokesman said: “The first suspect was arrested by our operatives guarding the KEDCO business office for breaking into the cashier’s office where he is serving as a security guard.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed to have stolen N300,000 from the same office two weeks earlier.

“According to the suspect, he used N240,000 of the money he stole to buy a used ‘Boxer motorcycle.

“Similarly, our men on patrol at Kafur Local Government Area of the state arrested a suspected transformer vandal identified as Muntari Ali, 20.

“The suspect was arrested inside the fence around the transformer located at Barakai Village while trying to vandalise the equipment.

“Before he was arrested, he had already drained the transformer oil worth hundreds of thousands of Naira.

“Both suspects confessed to have committed the crimes and would be prosecuted as soon as investigations are concluded.”



