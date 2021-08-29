NSCDC arrests two men with suspected adulterated kerosene in Niger

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a driver and his companion for carrying 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated kerosene in Niger State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Haruna Zurmi, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Minna, said the two men were arrested with an articulated truck carrying the product along Suleja-Kaduna Road on August 15.

Zurmi said the suspects were conveying the product to Kaduna State.

He listed the suspects as Salisu Idris (45) and Bashir Mohammed (25).

According to him, the suspects could not present the waybill but presented a paper issued on August 12, 2020, when they were accosted by the NSCDC operatives.

The commandant said: “The corps personnel who were on a routine patrol at about 2:00 p.m. on August 15, intercepted the articulated vehicle marked ABJ 988 XK, containing 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated kerosene without a genuine waybill.

“We have directed that a laboratory test should be conducted on the product. We have since begun an intensive investigation with a view to charging the suspects to court after the investigation.

“The corps will continue with our aggressive patrol on all the major highways in a bid to check the activities of vehicles conveying adulterated products.

“Security matters should not be left in the hands of security personnel alone.

“There is need for all sundry to complement the efforts of personnel with vital intelligence information that will help the security agents in the arrest of miscreants in our society.”

