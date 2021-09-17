NSCDC arrests two suspected armed robbers in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected armed robbers in Kano State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Kano.

He said the two suspects were arrested in Gayawa Ungoggo local government area of the state.

The spokesman said: “The suspects were arrested shortly after brandishing dangerous weapons such as sharp knives to rob a woman of her handset and Point of Sales (POS) machine.

“The operatives are on the trail of the remaining suspects.

“The suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”

