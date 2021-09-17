Metro
NSCDC arrests two suspected armed robbers in Kano
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected armed robbers in Kano State.
The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Kano.
He said the two suspects were arrested in Gayawa Ungoggo local government area of the state.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests Beninese over alleged illicit affair with mother in Kwara
The spokesman said: “The suspects were arrested shortly after brandishing dangerous weapons such as sharp knives to rob a woman of her handset and Point of Sales (POS) machine.
“The operatives are on the trail of the remaining suspects.
“The suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...