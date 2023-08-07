Metro
NSCDC arrests two suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa State.
The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Dutse.
He said one of the suspects was arrested on July 29 while attempting to steal a cow at the residence of one Alhaji Umar Mande in Kiyawa local government area of the state.
The spokesman said: “The owner of the cow and some neighbours caught the suspect at about 1:00 a.m. They stood vigil during the night in order to catch the thief that had been stealing their cows.
“The victim alleged that five cows had been stolen from him and three others valued at N2 million from his neighbour, Alhaji Hardo.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects in connivance with their accomplices rustled cattle in Kiyawa and Azare of Bauchi State.
“The suspects will be charged to court soon.”
