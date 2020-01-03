NSCDC arrests two telecom mast vandals in Bayelsa

Two persons have been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Bayelsa State Command, for trying to vandalise a telecommunications facility in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The two persons, according to the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mrs. Christiana Abiakam-Omanu were arrested during the yuletide

She told journalists the arrest was as a result of the command’s commitment to securing of lives and property in the state.

Abiakam-Omanu said the NSCDC had a strategic plan to ensure a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebration by deploying its officers and men across the state.

She said: “The frequent patrols embarked upon by the security agencies during the festive season yielded results when the operatives of the NSCDC got wind of ongoing vandalism and foiled it while the vandals engaged the patrol team in a gun duel.”

The commandant said two of the vandals were arrested while two others who fled the crime scene were being traced.

Abiakam- Omanu added: “There was vandalism of critical installation. This time, it was a communication mast belonging to MTN located at Saptext Road, Yenizue/Epie, Yenagoa LGA.

“This incident happened on December 29, 2019, at about 12:00 a.m., probably they thought that the security agents have lost sight of their responsibilities due to the festivities but they got it wrong.

“Based on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance, two suspects were arrested after an exchange of gunfire.

“Items recovered from them include 12 heavy-duty deep cycle inverter batteries, loaded in Lexus jeep with registration number BRS 998 AO.”

She appealed to the general public not to relent in giving the security agencies useful information that could help them in their operations.

“I want to assure them that their identities will remain confidential.

“At the same time, I want to call on the hoodlums to turn a new leaf and engage in legitimate means of livelihood or face the consequences of their actions,” the NSCDC commandant concluded

