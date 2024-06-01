Metro
NSCDC arrests wife of suspected pipeline vandal in Rivers
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested the wife of a suspected pipeline vandal in Rivers State.
The NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
He said the development followed tip-off on the presence of pipeline vandals at the Idia/Ogburu waterside settlement camp in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni; Onelga, Rivers.
He added that the Commandant-General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGs SIS) operation led to the suspect’s arrest while others including her husband are currently at large.
Afolabi said the suspect confessed during interrogation that the firearms and incriminating exhibits found in the hut where she was apprehended belonged to her husband who had been in the illegal oil business for two years.
Items recovered from the site two locally fabricated pistols, one generator, stainless steel saws, thread sealing tapes, spades, and shovels.
“Four different welding machines, drilling machines, wellhead valves of various sizes, cables, two functioning smartphones, four non-functional phones, and one power bank among other items.
“The suspect and all exhibits have been handed over to the Intelligence Department of the Rivers command for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the spokesman said.
