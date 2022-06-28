NSCDC arrests woman with 3 IEDs in Cross River

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Aniebet John with three suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Cross River State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Samuel Fadeyi, who paraded the suspect at the command’s headquarters on Tuesday in Calabar, said she was arrested by the agency’s operatives on June 25.

He said the suspect was arrested with the three IEDs including three connecting components at Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state while trying to send the explosives to an unidentified source in Obubra LGA.

Fadeyi said: “The lady was trying to send the device she had sealed in a nylon bag to Obubra LGA.

“We all know in Cross River as of now that Obubra LGA is exclusive because of the conflict between the Nko community in Yakurr LGA and Onyadama in Obubra LGA.

“Sending explosives through public transport is illegal, hence we had course to intercept this lady who said she was sent by somebody to send it to another person.

“We are on the trail of the other suspects who are also involved in it but now at large.”

