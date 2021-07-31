 NSCDC bursts pipeline vandals, recovers 20 sacks of petrol in Ogun community | Ripples Nigeria
NSCDC bursts pipeline vandals, recovers 20 sacks of petrol in Ogun community

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives on Saturday cracked down on suspected pipeline vandals at Akute-Odo/Aruwajoye area of Ogun State.

The operatives recovered 20 sacks loaded with Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol during the operation.

Akute-Odo/Aruwajoye is a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun States.

The NSCDC spokesman in Lagos State, Abolurin Oluwaseun, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the operation was part of ongoing efforts by the agency to rid the state and others in the South-West of pipeline vandalism and other criminal activities.

READ ALSO: Ogun police arrests armed robber posing as NSCDC officer

He added that the operation was led by the NSCDC Commander, Right of Way, Gbenga Akinbosun.

Oluwaseun said: “The NSCDC personnel recovered 20 thick nylons wrapped with sacks loaded with litres of PMS and another hundreds of empty 25 litres gallons from the suspected vandals. The suspected vandals planned to cart away the product via a wooden path around the submerged area.

“The gallons were destroyed by the operatives while the products were taken to the State Command Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.”

