Metro
NSCDC bursts pipeline vandals, recovers 20 sacks of petrol in Ogun community
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives on Saturday cracked down on suspected pipeline vandals at Akute-Odo/Aruwajoye area of Ogun State.
The operatives recovered 20 sacks loaded with Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol during the operation.
Akute-Odo/Aruwajoye is a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun States.
The NSCDC spokesman in Lagos State, Abolurin Oluwaseun, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the operation was part of ongoing efforts by the agency to rid the state and others in the South-West of pipeline vandalism and other criminal activities.
READ ALSO: Ogun police arrests armed robber posing as NSCDC officer
He added that the operation was led by the NSCDC Commander, Right of Way, Gbenga Akinbosun.
Oluwaseun said: “The NSCDC personnel recovered 20 thick nylons wrapped with sacks loaded with litres of PMS and another hundreds of empty 25 litres gallons from the suspected vandals. The suspected vandals planned to cart away the product via a wooden path around the submerged area.
“The gallons were destroyed by the operatives while the products were taken to the State Command Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....