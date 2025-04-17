NSCDC busts 5 illegal crude oil depots in Abuja, arrests seven

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the discovery of five illegal crude oil dumps located in the Jahi/Katampe area of Abuja.

This revelation was made in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the NSCDC Spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale.

The corps also confirmed that their operatives apprehended seven suspects who are believed to be connected to the illicit crude oil production and distribution network.

According to the NSCDC, the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) was responsible for the operation, which also led to the recovery of trucks laden with stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from the arrested individuals.

The statement detailed the impounded items, including “one white truck with three compartments fully loaded with 45,000 litres of AGO with an unverifiable waybill seen at the illegal dump, four Mercedes-Benz short peddler trucks, and several other vehicles.”

In addition to the vehicles, the NSCDC also seized “pumping machines, different-sized hoses, Mikano generator, an approximate of 23 surface metallic constructed tanks with some containing large quantities of suspected AGO, container shelter amongst other exhibits.”

The NSCDC emphasized that these arrests by the CG’s SIS demonstrate the corps’ unwavering commitment to aggressively combat crude oil theft across the nation.

Babawale stated that “the suspects would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.”

