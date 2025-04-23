NSCDC CG orders detention of officers mentioned in alleged N5.2m extortion

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, has ordered the immediate detention of officers mentioned in the alleged N5.2 million extortion of some travelers.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Afolabi Babawale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

This followed the directive by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for the investigation of the officers mentioned in the case.

Social media users had alleged in a post that some NSCDC officers extorted N5.2 million from a group of young men traveling from Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti, to Akure, Ondo State.

Audi directed that the suspects should be transported to the NSCDC headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

READ ALSO: NSCDC busts 5 illegal crude oil depots in Abuja, arrests seven

The statement read: “Their actions were highly condemnable and unprofessional as it contravenes the Code of Ethics and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the NSCDC.

”The NSCDC management awaits the outcome of the investigation and promises to deal decisively with the officers according to the Public Service Rules (PSR) if found guilty of the alleged offence.”

The CG assured Nigerians that the corps would not shield anyone found culpable of corrupt practices or any form of compromise.

He added that the corps would make erring officers accountable for their actions by facing appropriate sanctions to serve as a deterrent to others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now