NSCDC confirms abduction of senior officer’s wife in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the abduction of Mrs. Victoria Dandaura, wife of the head of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, Apollos Dandaura.

The NSCDC’s Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the victim was abducted on Wednesday evening at her residence in Gidi-Gidi, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He said: “Unknown gunmen stormed the residence of Deputy Commandant, Apollos Dandaura, and took control of the environment by shooting sporadically in the air and thereafter whisked the wife away at gunpoint.

“She was Kidnapped inside her living room and taken away without any traces for now.”

The spokesman revealed that Dandaura’s brother who is working with the agency in Nasarawa State was shot during the attack.

He added: “The senior officer’s brother, Ezekiel Dandaura, sustained gunshot injuries in the attack and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital facility.”

