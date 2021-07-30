NSCDC declares two herdsmen wanted for alleged attempted rape in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has declared two suspected herdsmen wanted over alleged attempted rape in Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said the state’s Commandant, Iskil Makinde, received a report, that an 18-year-old girl, Abdulahi Aisha, was attacked by two men at Gamoleji village, Lafiagi.

According to him, the suspects attacked the girl with cutlass and left her with a deep cut for resisting their attempt to defile her.

Afolabi said: “Some people later came to rescue the girl while the suspects ran away, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.

“Cows belonging to the two suspects were seized by the people and taken into custody by the Seriki Fulani of the community and Dogo Baluji of Miyeti Allah.

“The two leaders promised to investigate the perpetrators of the evil act and hand them to the law enforcement agencies for further action.”

