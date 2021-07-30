Nigeria In One Minute
NSCDC declares two herdsmen wanted for alleged attempted rape in Kwara
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has declared two suspected herdsmen wanted over alleged attempted rape in Kwara State.
The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said the state’s Commandant, Iskil Makinde, received a report, that an 18-year-old girl, Abdulahi Aisha, was attacked by two men at Gamoleji village, Lafiagi.
According to him, the suspects attacked the girl with cutlass and left her with a deep cut for resisting their attempt to defile her.
Afolabi said: “Some people later came to rescue the girl while the suspects ran away, leaving the victim in a pool of blood.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests man with 35kg of Indian hemp in Jigawa
“Cows belonging to the two suspects were seized by the people and taken into custody by the Seriki Fulani of the community and Dogo Baluji of Miyeti Allah.
“The two leaders promised to investigate the perpetrators of the evil act and hand them to the law enforcement agencies for further action.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....