NSCDC deploys 13,311 personnel, 60 sniffer dogs for Edo gov’ship election

To ensure security during the September 19 Edo State governorship election, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the deployment of no fewer than 13,311 personnel alongside 60 sniffer dogs.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Abdullahi Gana, Commandant General NSCDC, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Gana in the statement issued through the Corps Public Relations Officer (PRO) Mr Emmanuel Okeh in Abuja, the deployed personnel were drawn from the Corps Headquarters and its commands in Kogi, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo states.

Gana further added in the statement that the deployed staff would complement personnel of its command in Edo and the zonal command in Benin to ensure that every act of electoral malpractice, violence and other social vices that could affect the smooth conduct of the elections were curtailed.

He said; “The corps as critical stakeholders in election monitoring,, ensures that personnel are properly guided before being fully deployed for any election.

“Either for the provision of physical security at the polling booths, polling units or protection of the ballot boxes and electoral officers.

“Asides from electoral areas, we will beef up security around infrastructures and national assets from being soft target of attacks by hoodlums and vandals.

“The hoodlums unduly take advantage of election activities/period to carry out their dastardly act as well as identified black spots and other areas prone to attack and vandalism,” he said.

The Commandant General said that the 60 sniffer dogs were deployed to INEC office for crowd control and detection of combustive elements among others.

“Other specialised units deployed are mobile surveillance vehicles, the Special Weapon and Tactical unit (SWAT) and the Chemical Radioactive Biological and Neutral unit (CBRN).

“Also deployed are, Counter-Terrorism, Operations and Special Duties, Intelligence department, Medical and Disaster Management units among others,” Gana added.

