NSCDC deploys 1,926 personnel to Kano for local council elections

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 1,926 personnel to Kano for Saturday’s local council election in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Abu Tambuwal, disclosed this in a statement issued by the Corps spokesman, Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Thursday.

He said the personnel were deployed to provide adequate security and ensure law and order in 8,084 polling units, wards and collation centres across the state.

Tambuwal said: “NSCDC will ensure maximum and adequate security for the protection of electoral officials, voting materials as well as the electorate in all the respective polling and collation centres.

”Additionally, the corps will ensure orderliness at polling and collation centres and unauthorised persons will not be allowed into the centres.”

He stressed that the NSCDC would collaborate with other security agencies to prevent the breakdown of law and order before, during and after the election.

The commandant warned hoodlums and political thugs against disrupting the election.

