NSCDC deploys 20,000 officers to Anambra for governorship election
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 20,000 officers to Anambra for the November 6 governorship election in the state.
The corps Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, who disclosed this at a three-day workshop held in Abuja, said the deployed personnel would ensure the effective monitoring of the election.
Audi added that officers from the NSCDC’s arms squad unit, counter-terrorism unit, and chemical, biological, radiological, and explosive units are among personnel deployed to the state.
According to him, NSCDC is working with other security outfits to ensure the successful conduct of the election.
READ ALSO: Asari Dokubo’s group warns against boycott of Anambra election
He said: “They will also see to the protection of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, INEC officials and all critical assets against vandalism, damage or arsonist attacks.
“In addition, personnel from Kogi, Ekiti, Ondo, and Benue have been placed on standby in case there is the need for reinforcement.
“Let me warn, and I mean it, that any conduct of an officer of NSCDC that undermines the rule of law will be seriously dealt with by the public service rule.”
