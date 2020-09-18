NSCDC deploys over 13,000 personnel to Edo for governorship election

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Friday at least 13, 311 personnel from 10 states had been deployed to Edo State for the state’s governorship election.

The Deputy Commandant General of NSCDC, Madu Kelechi, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the corps preparedness for the election slated for Saturday.

The NSCDC official said the personnel were drawn from Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Anambra, Kogi, Imo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos and Ekiti States.

He added that 7,331 personnel would be fully involved in the election while others would be posted to protect critical national assets and infrastructure across the state.

Kelechi stressed that the core mandate of the NSCDC was disaster management and the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

