NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has destroyed five illegal refineries at Obodo community in Warri North, Delta State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Olusola Odumosu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said five persons had been arrested in connection with the illegal refineries while others are currently on the run.

He added that the suspects are assisting the NSCDC in its investigation.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 19 for alleged possession of illegally refined fuel in Delta

The operators, according to him, produced adulterated petroleum products and distributed same to unsuspecting users.

The Squad Commander of the Commandant General’s Special Anti-Vandal Monitoring Unit, Brah Samson, who led the operation, said the team would hunt down the fleeing suspects.

He said: “Investigation will be carried out with due diligence to unravel the other criminals connected to the crime for possible prosecution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now