Metro
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has destroyed five illegal refineries at Obodo community in Warri North, Delta State.
The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Olusola Odumosu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said five persons had been arrested in connection with the illegal refineries while others are currently on the run.
He added that the suspects are assisting the NSCDC in its investigation.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 19 for alleged possession of illegally refined fuel in Delta
The operators, according to him, produced adulterated petroleum products and distributed same to unsuspecting users.
The Squad Commander of the Commandant General’s Special Anti-Vandal Monitoring Unit, Brah Samson, who led the operation, said the team would hunt down the fleeing suspects.
He said: “Investigation will be carried out with due diligence to unravel the other criminals connected to the crime for possible prosecution.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...