Metro
NSCDC destroys illegal refinery, impounds boats in Abia
The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has destroyed an illegal oil bunkering site at Inhandu Community of Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State.
The Corps Public Relations Officer, Mr. Babawale Afolabi disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the agency also seized a large local pour-put boat for conveying locally refined petroleum products.
The spokesman said: “The team swung into action without wasting time and was able to uncover a bunkering site where local refining of petroleum products had been carried out over a long period.
“However, about two large wooden pour-put boats were seen at the river bank and some cellophane bags were loaded in fibre boats, but at the mere sighting of our operatives; the perpetrators took to their heels
“While touring the site, some bags of AGO were also discovered in an uncompleted building while others were loaded inside three vehicles ready for supply.”
Afolabi listed some of the exhibits recovered at the scene to include two fibre boats with 40 horsepower Yamaha engines, two empty J5 buses and one Sequoia jeep about to be loaded.
“Other exhibits included two large wooden boats still under construction and some quantities of AGO concealed in cellophane bags,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...