NSCDC destroys illegal refinery, impounds boats in Abia

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has destroyed an illegal oil bunkering site at Inhandu Community of Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Corps Public Relations Officer, Mr. Babawale Afolabi disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the agency also seized a large local pour-put boat for conveying locally refined petroleum products.

The spokesman said: “The team swung into action without wasting time and was able to uncover a bunkering site where local refining of petroleum products had been carried out over a long period.

“However, about two large wooden pour-put boats were seen at the river bank and some cellophane bags were loaded in fibre boats, but at the mere sighting of our operatives; the perpetrators took to their heels

“While touring the site, some bags of AGO were also discovered in an uncompleted building while others were loaded inside three vehicles ready for supply.”

Afolabi listed some of the exhibits recovered at the scene to include two fibre boats with 40 horsepower Yamaha engines, two empty J5 buses and one Sequoia jeep about to be loaded.

“Other exhibits included two large wooden boats still under construction and some quantities of AGO concealed in cellophane bags,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now