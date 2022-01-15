Connect with us

NSCDC disbands anti-vandal unit in Rivers

Published

19 mins ago

on

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday disbanded the agency’s anti-vandal unit in Rivers State over allegations of illegal oil bunkering.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had on Friday accused an NSCDC officer in charge of the anti-vandal unit of working with vandals in their nefarious activities and demanded his immediate redeployment from the state.

He also accused a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers of operating an illegal refinery in the state.

The NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the agency’s Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, received the report on the governor’s allegations with shock.

He said the NSCDC chief ordered the immediate disbandment of the anti-vandal unit and suspension of the team’s head pending the outcome of an independent panel inquiry put together by the agency management to look into the allegations.

The statement read: “The NSCDC Commandant-General further directed the Acting DCG in charge of investigation and intelligence to summon all the personnel involved to the National Headquarters, Abuja, for further investigation to determine the level of involvement and or culpability with a view to dispensing justice appropriately.

“He decried the allegations as not being in tandem with his vision for the Corps, stressing that he will not condone any criminal act or act of compromise by any personnel.

“He emphasised that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the veracity of the allegation and roles played by the individuals involved and whoever is found guilty would face necessary disciplinary actions and punishment.”

