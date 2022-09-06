NSCDC disbands anti-vandalism unit nationwide

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dissolved its Anti-Vandalism Unit nationwide.

The NSCDC’s Commandant-General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, ordered the dissolution of the unit at a meeting with senior officers and all state Commandants of the Corps on Tuesday in Abuja.

A video showing some NSCDC personnel extorting members of the public surfaced on social media a few weeks ago.

Audi expressed concern about reports on the alleged involvement of NSCDC and other security operatives in oil theft and other crimes.

He directed the agency’s investigative and disciplinary panel to look into the situation surrounding the video and suggest appropriate disciplinary actions on the matter.

The NSCDC chief said: “There are also reports that our officers are doing their jobs, but not satisfactorily enough.”

He added that the disbanded squad would be reconstituted in due time for better service delivery.

Audi also directed that all illegal road blocks mounted by the squad be dismantled immediately.

“We have gotten information that some road blocks were not approved, so those are the ones that will be dismantled,’’ he added.

