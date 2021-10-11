NSCDC dismisses corruption allegation against commandant-general

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday rejected the corruption allegations levelled against its Commandant-General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, by some individuals.

A source in the NSCDC had on Sunday accused Audi of awarding fraudulent multi-billion naira contracts without recourse to due process.

However, in a statement issued by the Corps’ Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, the NSCDC management advised the public to be wary of any frivolous, misleading and malicious information that could distract the commandant-general from effective service delivery.

Odumosu said: “The attention of the Corps management was drawn to a spurious allegation of fraud and massive corruption against the Commandant-General, Dr. Ahmed Audi.

“The Corps remains a committed, selfless and utterly disciplined organisation with an above-board operational efficiency and coordinated strategy to ensure the fulfillment of its core mandates.”

He warned the news platform that circulated the report to desist forthwith.

“While the Corps does not wish to join issues with anyone on the matter, the commandant-general and the management team wish to assure the public of its sincerity.

“Sincerity to rejig, reform and restructure the Corps in line with a clear ministerial directive to nip current security challenges in the bud,’’ he added.

