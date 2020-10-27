NSCDC dismisses officer for alleged looting of COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed one of its personnel from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The media aide to the NSCDC Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the officer, Illiya Ibrahim, who was attached to the Gwagwalada Division, Abuja, was seen on uniform with some food items where hundreds of youths looted COVID-19 palliatives in the country’s capital.

The statement read: “The Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has approved the recommendation of the Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee for the dismissal of Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division for joining hoodlums in looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered in a warehouse in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

“The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after a series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management.

“The Commandant General thanked officers and men of the corps including members of the public for providing useful information that has continued to assist the corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.

“He tasked the personnel to remain committed, resolute, and firm in the discharge of their duties.”

