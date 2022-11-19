NSCDC impounds 5 trucks in Rivers as fight against oil theft continues

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers has impounded five trucks and arrested a suspect for alleged oil theft.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Corps spokesman, Olufemi Ayodele on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Ayodele said that the trucks, driven by one of the suspects identified as Abubakar Suleiman, were impounded for conveying petroleum products and indomie without fulfilling necessary conditions such as getting haulage licenses and other documents.

He said another truck loaded with 36,000 litres of PMS was impounded, adding that the last three trucks had been taken to the Command’s exhibit yard at Ogbogoro jetty.

The statement reads: “Based on sustained intelligence, our anti-vandal team arrested one suspect who loaded petroleum products in hidden tanks on the truck and used animal feeds to cover them.

“So as to divert the attention of security men on the way, but with the eagle eyes of our men, the products were discovered and the truck was impounded and the suspect arrested.

“Following a tip off, we also impounded a long truck with registration number: OGUN DED 643 XB. The suspects upon sighting our men took to their heels.

“While on routine patrol at Mbiama in Ahoada West Local Government area, the Rivers Joint Task Force, made up of the Nigerian Army, the Navy, the Air force, the Police and the NSCDC impounded tree trucks for transporting illegally refined petroleum products.

“We impounded a white truck with registration number AFM 604 XA conveying an estimated value of 54,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.

“A white IVECO truck with registration number DKA 374 XE was also impounded while transporting Premium Motor Spirit ( PMS) with an estimated value of 52,000 litres.

“Let me use this opportunity to affirm that we will not relent in the fight against oil theft and illegal dealings in petroleum products in Rivers.

“Consequently, the NSCDC Rivers Command will continue to collaborate with relevant security agencies to rid the state of illegal oil bunkering.

“I can assure you that after a thorough investigation, the suspect would be charged to court while the tankers and the content would be forfeited to the Federal Government. I also want to warn those who have refused to repent from engaging in such heinous crime would face the full wrath of the law.”

