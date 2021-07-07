NSCDC inaugurates zonal Rapid Response Squad to combat crimes

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that it is set to inaugurate a Zonal Rapid Response Squad in Osun, Ekiti, and the Ondo States to combat crimes.

The NSDC Zone J comprises the three states, with the headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun capital.

Mr Fasiu Adeyinka, Assistant Commandant General (ACG) in charge of Zone J, made the disclosure during his routine tour to the Ondo State Command of the corps on Tuesday in Akure.

He explained that the squad, which had gone through requisite, thorough and rigorous training, would soon be deployed in the three states.

He called for the support of state governments and other critical stakeholders to collaborate with the NSCDC, as the “issue of security has now become a collective responsibility which must not be taken with levity”.

Adeyinka re-affirmed the commitment of the NSCDC to the training and re-training of personnel for manpower development and improved performance as well as ensuring adequate staff welfare to enhance the discharge of her statutory mandate.

“The need for an improved, credible and proactive intelligence gathering in order to curtail the overwhelming rate of criminality in the country cannot be over-emphasised.

“We must safeguard all critical national assets and infrastructure; fight vandalism of oil pipelines, telecommunication equipment and power installations, monitor private guard companies, as well as monitor disasters, among others,” he said.

