NSCDC intercepts 75 drums of water treatment chemicals in Zamfara

Calcium chlorate, a chemical used in water treatment, was allegedly hijacked from the state Water Board, according to the Zamfara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, who intercepted 75 drums of the substance.

Unwanted contaminants in water are removed using calcium chloride.

Muhammed Muazu, the state’s NSCDC Commandant, told reporters on Thursday in Gusau that the 75 drums were being redirected to Kano when they were seized.

Muazu disclosed that preliminary research suggests the chemical is a property of the Zamfara water board.

“There were no documents at all indicating legal transportation of the items from the State to their targeted destination; the driver could neither defend his contract nor the client that engaged him for the transportation.

“I invited the state Commissioner for water and other management staff of Water Board; some of them responded to the call and informed the Command that the suspected items should be from the State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RUWASA) which they said is in better position to explain why the transport of the chemicals”, Mu’azu added.

The Commandant further stated that he had sent an invitation to the management team of the RUWASA to appear before the Command to answer questions about the suspected chemicals after which they will be charged to court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.

He added that the truck driver conveying the chemicals had told investigators that a director in the water board paid him to move the chemical to Kano.

The commandant assured full investigation to bring those involved to book

