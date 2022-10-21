NSCDC intercepts Indian hemp worth N64m in Lagos

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has seized 101 bags of illicit substance suspected to be cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp and worth N64 million in Lagos State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Okoro Eweka, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos, said the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the command’s anti-vandal team near the Ibeshe area in the State.

He said the drugs were conveyed in a boat driven by Ghanaians.

The commandant urged the Ghanaian government to support its Nigerian counterpart in the campaign against cross-border drug trafficking.

The statement read: “On sighting the NSCDC gunboat, the occupants screamed and dived into the sea. Our team did not want to shoot but drove the boat to the defence jetty in Ijora at 11:00 a.m. on the said date.

“It may interest you that the suspected cannabis sativa came into Nigeria from Ghana. This is evidenced by the unique nature of the stuff in pawpaw and bible shape.

“This Ghana specie intoxicates highly and this is the reason they refer to it as ‘loud’ in local parlance.”

