NSCDC intercepts stolen 33,000 litres of petrol in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesman in Kwara, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said the fuel was intercepted by the command’s Anti-Vandalization squad in Laduba village, Asa local government area of the state.

He said: “Operatives of the corps’ Anti-Vandalization Squad intercepted a vehicle loaded with the fuel at about 1:00 a.m. on Friday.

“The suspected vandals took to their heels on sighting the officers on patrol.

“The stolen 33,000 litres of fuel fell to the ground while the vandals were trying to escape.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

