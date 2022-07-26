News
NSCDC issues alert on planned attacks in Lagos, Abuja, four others
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday warned of planned attacks on Lagos, Katsina and Abuja by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.
In a memo signed by the NSCDC’s Deputy Commandant-General in charge of Operations, Dauda Danladi Mungadi and despatched to all its state formations on Tuesday, the agency listed Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara as other states targeted by the terrorists.
It added that the terrorists have been stockpiling arms with the aim of unleashing attacks on the affected states.
The memo read: “We have received credible intelligence that Boko-Haram and the ISWAP terrorist groups have mobilised fighters and high calibre weapons particularly Rocket propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGS) which they intend to deploy for the offensive in Katsina State.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests woman with 3 IEDs in Cross River
“In another development, two separate bandits groups are plotting coordinated attacks on North-West, North Central and South West (Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi, FCT and Lagos) respectively.
“Consequently the Commandant General has directed you to scale up deployment in all strategic places including Schools, Worship Centres and Critical National Assets in your respective states to checkmate any possible threats by these criminal elements. Please treat it as urgent.”
