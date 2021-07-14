News
NSCDC launches rapid response initiative to check attacks on schools
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched a Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to undertake surveillance and patrol of vulnerable schools in Kaduna State.
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Godwin Miebi, who addressed journalists at the launch of the initiative at the command headquarters on Wednesday, said the development was borne out of the agency’s desire to provide the needed security in schools.
He said: “This is a deliberate strategy to support the Safe School Initiative introduced by our amiable Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi.
“In doing this, our operatives have undertaken an assessment of schools in the state to ascertain the vulnerability of each, and strategies have been mapped out to ensure optimum results of our planned actions.”
Moebi stressed that collaboration among security agencies would curb the attacks on schools in the state.
The commandant added: “It is also worthy of note that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) will serve as reinforcement to the existing Agro Rangers which has been deployed to protect farmers and agro-allied investments.
“Permit me to salute the support of voluntary security organisations like Hunters Group of Nigeria and Kaduna Vigilance Service. The collaboration of the two agencies with us is yielding fruitful results and I urge them to continue with it.”
By: John Chukwu
