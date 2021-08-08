Metro
NSCDC nabs five people with adulterated petroleum products in Akwa Ibom
The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Saturday, said it arrested five persons with a truckload of 200 cellophane bags, suspected to be filled with adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and another truck containing 33,000 litres of petroleum products.
This was disclosed by the State Commandant of the Corps, Abidemi Majekodunmi, while briefing newsmen at the command’s exhibits yard in Uyo.
According to Majekodunmi, two suspects, the truck driver, and conductor were apprehended along Itam Road at the Itu Local Government Area of the state, with a truck containing consignments of suspected illegal petroleum products.
Also, he said the other three suspects were nabbed by the Nigerian army with a 33, 000 litres truck loaded with petroleum products sourced from an illegal cracking location in Abia State, and were handed over to the NSCDC.
“This kind of activity can lead to bleeding of the Nigerian economy and certainly a nation striving towards development cannot afford to allow these kinds of things to be happening.
“We have detained them, and they have made worthwhile statements. We are also pushing further to ensure that all other people involved in the activities will be brought to face the law so that justice can prevail.
“We will ensure that we get to the root of this case, as they will be prosecuted in the competent Court of law. Trusting that this will serve as a deterrent to all conspiring to engage in these activities. We promise the people of Nigeria that we will look into this case to the very end.
“We have 200 Cellophane sacks filled with AGO suspected to have been sourced from an illegal refinery location. Now the security patrol team who are always on routine patrol accosted them on the road and demanded to search.
READ ALSO: NSCDC recovers abandoned baby in Kwara
“On searching, 200 cellophane bags were discovered filled with suspected stolen products. Illegally refined oil is a product of oil theft and this must not be allowed to continue. Even the degradation that it does to the economy is unbearable and it is a problem for the country,” Majekodunmi said.
Meanwhile, the commandant warned that it would no longer be business as usual for vandals, as the corps is taking necessary actions to dig out more conspirators.
“We want the public to support our progress with credible intelligent information, that we can use to execute our mandate and perform our constitutional duties and responsibilities.
“The Nigerian economy has a strong presence in the oil industry. We have to protect this industry because it is a strong national asset and that is one of the advantages that we have as a nation,” he added.
