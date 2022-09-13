NSCDC nabs pregnant woman, minors for alleged oil bunkering

The patrol operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo state have apprehended a pregnant woman and two minors for alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering in the state.

Speaking in Akure, the state Commandant of the Corps, Hammed Abodunrin, explained that the suspects with eight others were all seen at Waterwayin Iju-Osun, Irele council area of the state with products suspected to be adulterated diesel.

His words, “the product was packed in drums, polythene bags and jerrycans loaded in four wooden boats.

“The suspects were caught in the act moving the petroleum products to an unknown destination.

“They were caught in the act. It is sad that some people have continued to sabotage government and we will not tolerate this’ he added.

“All these efforts have started yielding positive results. As of Sunday, 11 suspects were arrested with products suspected to be adulterated AGO.

“One of them is a heavily pregnant woman and two are minors, so we decided not to take them into custody because of their conditions.

“We have taken their statements, whenever we need them we will pick them up and we are going to conduct an investigation immediately and take them to court as soon as we conclude our investigation,” he said.

The NSCDC boss added that the suspects could not say where they got the consignment from or conveying it to.

While vowing that the suspects would be taken to a court of law, he cautioned that criminal elements should stay away from the state.

He noted: ‘It’s a renewed fight against oil theft, against economic sabotage and a renewed fight to ensure that citizens can be sure of what their country can give them.”

