NSCDC officer arrested for defiling 7-yr-old girl

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) has arrested one of its officers, Sani Yahaya, for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

Yahaya was said to have been arrested after the father of the victim lodged a complaint against him by at the NSCDC office in Gusau.

According to the father of the girl, the NSCDC official lured his daughter with fruits into a vacant house at Samaru area, Gusau where Yahaya was posted as a security guard.

“My daughter was sent on an errand by her mother close to the house where the NSCDC official was attached to.

“As she was passing along the road, he asked her to come into the house to collect fruits. That was how he got the girl and forcefully defiled her,” the father said.

He further stated that the girl was crying in the house which attracted the attention of passersby who immediately barged in, adding that he reported the case at the headquarters of the NSCDC and Yahaya was arrested.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the NSCDC in the state, Mr Aminu Maru, said: “The officer is in our custody. The father of the girl reported the case at the command’s headquarters through the Intelligence and Investigation Department, complaining against one of our staff members, Sani Yahaya on alleged rape.

“While investigating the issue, the suspect said he did not have carnal knowledge of the girl, confirming however that he grabbed her into a room where he gave her two nuts of umbrella tree.

“After dragging her into the room, the suspect said he started to have romance with the girl and also confessed that he reached climax while romancing with the girl but did not penetrate into her private parts.”

Maru however said that the command was waiting for the doctor’s report to confirm whether the girl was actually defiled, adding that the suspect would be charged as soon as the doctor’s report was ready.

