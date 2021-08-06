NSCDC recovers abandoned baby in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday recovered a day-old baby abandoned at a dumpsite in Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, said the incident occurred at Dokoyirigi Compound in Patigi, Edu local government area of the state.

The statement read: “In the early hours of Friday, one of our officers at the Patigi Divisional Office was on her way to the office when she discovered an unidentified baby girl.

“The baby was left in a stinking dumpsite located around the Dokoyirigi area of the town.

“She said the baby who was already becoming unconscious was a girl and the officer quickly took her to the general hospital in Patigi.

“The baby was immediately attended to and her medical condition has stabilised.”

The spokesman, however, said the agency has commenced moves to get the child’s mother.”

