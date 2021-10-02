NSCDC recovers suspected stolen motorcycle in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has recovered one unmarked Bajaj motorcycle from a bush path at Ora Ayegbami, Obbo-lle, in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, said the motorcycle might have been stolen from somewhere or used to perpetrate a criminal act before it was eventually abandoned.

He said: “On October 2, at about 08:20 a.m., our officers from Araromi-Opin-Ekiti Division were on a routine patrol, when they were alerted to an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle at Ora Ayegbami, Obbo-lle axis.

“The NSCDC officers searched the entire surroundings where the motorcycle was parked, but nobody was found and it was taken to our Divisional Office at Araromi-Opin-Ekiti for further investigations.”

