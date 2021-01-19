NSCDC rescues local chief accused of abusing teenage girls from angry mob in Oyo

Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) on Monday rescued a 60-year-old traditional chief from an angry mob in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The man, Nojeem Anifowose, who is the Mogaji of Ori Are compound, was assaulted by the mob for allegedly abusing two young girls in the Fanawole area of Apete in the state capital.

He was about to be lynched when the NSCDC operatives intervened and rescued him from the mob.

According to residents, the chief allegedly tricked the two girls age 13 and 17 into his house and asked them to shave off their pubic hair.

They told journalists that Anifowose allegedly inserted his finger into the girls’ private parts.

“After the chief succeeded in making the girls shave their pubic hair, he packed the hair in a piece of paper, added alligator pepper into the hair, and asked them to bury it around their house.

“Although the girls warned by the chief not to tell anyone their experience, they informed their grandmother over the fear that the man might have performed ritual on them,” a resident said.

When the act was made known to the public, the aggrieved mob round Anifowose’s house and was about setting fire to the building with man inside when NSCDC operatives showed up in the area and took him away for interrogation.

READ ALSO: Police begins manhunt for suspected killers of officer in Rivers

The NSCDC spokesman, Oluwole Olusegun, told journalists that the traditional chief claimed that he only performed spiritual assistance on the girls after they requested him to do so.

Join the conversation

Opinions