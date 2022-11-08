Metro
NSCDC rescues four minors in Sokoto
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has rescued four minors from human traffickers in Sokoto State.
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mohammed Dada, who confirmed the development at a news conference on Tuesday in Sokoto, said one suspect was arrested in connection with the children’s abduction.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests notorious bandit in Sokoto
Dada said the children were sighted by the NSCDC personnel at the Sokoto Central market planning to board a vehicle to Illela local government area with the suspect.
He said: “The suspect, Abdulfatai Adeyemi, told our men that they are from South-West heading to Niger Republic through Illela border.
“Adeyemi confessed that he received the minor girls from one Alfa in Lagos State, who asked him to deliver them to somebody in Sokoto.”
