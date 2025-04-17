NSCDC uncovers illegal crude oil dumps, arrests 7 in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered five illegal crude oil dumps in Abuja.

The NSCDC Spokesman, Afolabi Babawale, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He also confirmed the arrest of seven suspects linked to the illegal crude oil production and distribution.

The spokesman said the NSCDC Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’sSIS) also recovered trucks loaded with stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from the suspects.

“One white truck with three compartments fully loaded with 45,000 litres of AGO with an unverifiable waybill was seen at the illegal dump, four Mercedes-Benz short peddler trucks, and several other vehicles were impounded.

“Pumping machines, different-sized hoses, Mikano generator, an approximate of 23 surface metallic constructed tanks with some containing large quantities of suspected AGO, container shelter amongst other exhibits were also impounded,” Babawale stated.

