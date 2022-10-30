NSCDC uncovers illegal oil depot in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered an illegal petroleum products depot in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, confirmed the development in a post on organization’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The illegal oil dump, according to him, was found and sealed by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad.

He added that the operatives uncovered 54,000 litres of suspected vandalised, illegally refined and adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), one pumping machine, one generator, two surface tanks containing the product, two empty surface tanks and four empty trucks, among others at the depot.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said on Saturday the country loses at least 700,000 barrels of crude oil to thieves every day.

Sylva, who stated this at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) graduation ceremony in Effurun, Delta State, said the Federal Government is taking measures to address the problem.

