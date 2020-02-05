NSCIA TO BUHARI: Declare state of emergency on insecurity

Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA) on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity.

The Council, under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, made the call at a World Press Conference in Abuja

The NSCIA described appalling and horrific the growing insecurity in the land.

It, however, slammed some religious leaders who last Sunday organized a walk against terror, saying their actions, though constitutional, bore marks of childish blame game and hypocrisy.

Although, the NSCIA did not directly agree with President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that 90 percent of Boko Haram victims were Muslims, the Council said it was incontrovertible that fewer Christians have suffered in the hands of the terrorists than Muslims.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that groups and individuals in the country had asked President Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the nation’s security challenges.

The National Assembly last week made a similar call to the President and asked him to sack the service chiefs over their perceived inability to tackle the growing insecurity in the land.

