NSCIA warns against 'beating drums of war' in efforts to 'pull Pantami down' | Ripples Nigeria

NSCIA warns against ‘beating drums of war’ in efforts to ‘pull Pantami down’
The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has warned that some groups and individuals are “bearing the drums of war”, in efforts to being down the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami.
The group also debunked a purported document linking the minister to the death of former governor of Kaduna State, Patrick Yakowa, as fake and a lie from the pit of hell.
The Deputy Secretary General of NSCIA, Salisu Shehu, while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi on the authenticity of the document, said those who came up with it are trying to beat up the drums of war.
The said document had claimed that Pantami and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), had, in a meeting in Bauchi in 2012, strategised on how to eliminate Yakowa who was the first Christian governor of Kaduna State.
Shehu said the document was concocted to put Pantami and the Muslim community in a bad light as well as cause a crisis between Christians and Muslims.
Shehu also noted that from their records, Pantami was not a member of JNI and therefore, could not have chaired the group’s meeting at any point in time.
Also on Thursday, the Secretary General of the NSCIA, Ishaq Oloyede, also bared his mind on the said document, calling it fake and concocted by “bigots who are desperate to pull Pantami down.”
In a statement Oloyede issued, he dissociated NSCIA from the document, saying it was a mere fabrication.
“It should be disregarded because the intention of those who fabricated it is to portray Islam in bad light and cause division between Muslims and Christians in the country,” Oloyede said.
Continuing, he added:
“JNI will respond on its own. But as an official of NSCIA, I am in a position to tell you that the gentleman (Pantami) was not in Nigeria at the time they said the meeting held.
“He was in the UK. So, how could he have presided over a meeting in Nigeria at the same time?
“Secondly, Pantami has never been an official of JNI. So in what capacity would he have presided over the group’s meeting?
“That’s not possible. If there’s someone who could have presided over such a meeting, the person could have been Salisu Shehu.
“Any discerning Muslim or Christian should know that this is a clear case of forgery. The content of the so-called communique is contrary to Islamic beliefs and teachings.
“An association like JNI can never hold a meeting to plan the killing of anyone or the commission of crimes.
“Islam is a religion of peace. Those circulating this falsehood are clearly committed to sparking crisis and violence in Nigeria. Government should fish them out and bring them to book.”
