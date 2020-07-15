NSE: Airtel, Dangote Sugar, GTB drive market’s marginal rally

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) found recovery on Wednesday following two sessions of successive losses as heavy buy demand for the shares of Airtel Africa, Dangote Sugar and GTB accounted significantly for a rise in market capitalisation by N8.178 billion.

Wednesday’s gain was also helped by a slight improvement in the Banking Index, the day’s biggest performer of the 5 sectorial indices assessed, which climbed by 0.37% to 271.59 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) expanded by 0.06% basis points to close at 24,130.26. Market capitalisation closed at N12.588 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 10.1%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Sunu Assurance led the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 10% to close at N0.22. Cutix went up by 7.69% to N1.82. Dangote Sugar rose to N12.20, notching up 5.70% in the process. Mutual Benefits added 4.76% to end today’s trade at N0.22. ABC completed the top 5, climbing by 3.44% to N340.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market capitalisation sheds N45 billion as bank stocks extend loss

TOP 5 LOSERS

Julius Berger was the worst performing stock today, declining by 9.80% to close at N15.50. Nigerian Breweries shed 9.84% to close at N30.70. Linkage Assurance fell to N0.46, losing 9.80%. WAPIC slumped to N0.30, recording 9.09% depreciation. Caverton closed at N1.83, going down by 6.15%.

TOP 5 TRADES

208.210 million shares estimated at N1.762 billion were traded today in 3,648 deals.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock for today with 77.189 million units of its stocks worth N95.713 million traded in 365 deals. 19.823 million units of UBA shares priced at N119.991 billion exchanged hands in 221 transactions. Zenith had 15.953 million shares valued at N247.898 million traded in 545 deals. FBN Holdings traded 12.856 million shares estimated at N64.971 million in 158 transactions. FCMB traded 9.344 million shares valued at N17.739 million in 27 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions